UPDATE 1-Golf-Matsuyama defends Phoenix Open title with playoff win
MELBOURNE Aug 24 World number seven Adam Scott will join British Open champion Darren Clarke and 15th-ranked American Bubba Watson at the Australian PGA Championship as he seeks to win a maiden title in front of home fans in his native state of Queensland.
The in-form 31-year-old, who followed victory at the WGC-Bridgestone International with a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open earlier this month, leads a strong local field for the Nov. 24-27 tournament at the Hyatt Regency Coolum course in the sub-tropical Sunshine Coast.
U.S. PGA Tour winners Robert Allenby and Aaron Baddeley, along with 2006 U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy, had also joined a local contingent including former world number one Greg Norman and eighth-ranked Jason Day, the Australian PGA said in a media release on Wednesday.
"I know the Coolum course well and I've played there nearly every year, but I just haven't been firing when it counted," said Scott, who has returned to top form with a broomstick putter and Tiger Woods's former caddie Steve Williams carrying his bag.
"It would be great to play well this year and win in Queensland."
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona PLAY-OFF 1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 4 2 Webb Simpson (U.S.) after 4 REGULAR ROUNDS -17 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 68 68 66 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 71 65 64 -16 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 67 68 65 -15 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 68 69 65 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 71 64 67 67 -14 An Byeong Hun (Korea)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (2) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 436151 3. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 410224 4. (4) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 351728 5. (3) Sam Brazel (Australia) 332570 6. (42) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 330253 7. (5) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 286648 8. (11) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 266186 9. (6) Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 252137 10. (7) Graeme