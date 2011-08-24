MELBOURNE Aug 24 World number seven Adam Scott will join British Open champion Darren Clarke and 15th-ranked American Bubba Watson at the Australian PGA Championship as he seeks to win a maiden title in front of home fans in his native state of Queensland.

The in-form 31-year-old, who followed victory at the WGC-Bridgestone International with a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open earlier this month, leads a strong local field for the Nov. 24-27 tournament at the Hyatt Regency Coolum course in the sub-tropical Sunshine Coast.

U.S. PGA Tour winners Robert Allenby and Aaron Baddeley, along with 2006 U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy, had also joined a local contingent including former world number one Greg Norman and eighth-ranked Jason Day, the Australian PGA said in a media release on Wednesday.

"I know the Coolum course well and I've played there nearly every year, but I just haven't been firing when it counted," said Scott, who has returned to top form with a broomstick putter and Tiger Woods's former caddie Steve Williams carrying his bag.

"It would be great to play well this year and win in Queensland."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more golf stories