SYDNEY Nov 10 John Daly stormed off mid-round,
Adam Scott hit an albatross and Tiger Woods submitted a
blemish-free scorecard but little-known Jarrod Lyle trumped them
all to take a one-stroke lead after an eventful opening day at
the Australian Open on Thursday.
Twice major winner Daly blamed his abrupt departure on
running out of balls after dumping six into a lake off the 11th
tee but his excuse cut little ice with PGA Australia, who
withdrew his invitation to the Australian PGA Championship.
Championship director Trevor Herden slammed Daly as
"unprofessional" and said it was unlikely the 45-year-old
American, who staged a similar walkout in Austria in September,
would ever be invited back.
"I'm extremely bitter and disappointed that he's treated
this championship this way," said Herden.
Australian Lyle, who lost his card after a disappointing
season on the U.S. PGA tour, earlier prospered in the morning
rain with a seven-under-par 65 to finish a shot ahead of
American world number five Dustin Johnson and his compatriot
Nick Watney.
Watney was the only player to threaten the top of the
leaderboard in difficult afternoon conditions when a changeable,
gusty wind reduced players and caddies to throwing grass into
the air at every tee.
Fred Couples, playing in Sydney alongside much of his team
in preparation for next week's Presidents Cup, was in a group of
four players sharing fourth with a 67.
The 52-year-old former U.S. Masters champion, who will be
non-playing captain for the United States at Royal Melbourne,
was tied on five-under with locals Steven Jones, Greg Chalmers
and James Nitties.
AFTERNOON DRAMA
Woods, who started his round just after the wind started
picking up, was delighted with his four-birdie 68, which left
him tied for eighth on four-under and gave him a first
bogey-free round in nine months.
"I hit it really good today," said the former world number
one, who has slumped to 58th in the world after two years of
personal turmoil and injury.
"That was exactly how I've been hitting them at home and
that's good, I was able to take it to the golf course today and
I was able to hit all the shots in these conditions."
If the better scores were recorded in the morning, the drama
came mostly in the afternoon, starting when Australian Scott
delighted a packed gallery at the par-five eighth hole with only
the second albatross of his career.
The world number eight hit his second shot with a six iron
from behind a bunker some 200 metres out and it landed on the
green before screwing into the hole.
"It gave me a boost for sure," said Scott, who celebrated by
high-fiving his controversial caddie Steve Williams. "It put me
where I should have been considering how I hit the ball. I
didn't make a putt today so I'm quite happy with three-under."
Scott's 69 was matched by fellow Australian top 10 player
Jason Day, who finished with a bogey and will count himself
unlucky not to have done better after a string of near misses
with the putter.
Lyle, ranked 477th in the world, will start Friday's second
round of his home open three shots ahead of his more illustrious
compatriots and he felt he could have done even better than his
five birdies and eagle three.
"I probably left three or four out there, to be honest," the
30-year-old, who battled cancer in his late teens, said.
"Everything evens itself out in the world. I missed a couple
today. I might hole a couple tomorrow. I'm happy. Seven under is
a damn good score. I am looking forward to tomorrow."
