Nov 25 Marcus Fraser shot a flawless
seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead in the second round of
the Australian PGA Championship on Friday, but it was John
Senden who stole the limelight with a hole-in-one in a day's
best 64.
Australian Fraser was on 11-under 133 after two rounds at
Coolum's Hyatt Regency course on Queensland's Sunshine Coast,
north of Brisbane. American Bubba Watson, who was part of the
United States' Presidents Cup winning team, was in second after
a 68 took him to 135 for the two rounds.
South Korea's Kim Kyung-tae (67) was a stroke further back
in third while Australian Senden's eight-under 64, which
included an ace at the par-three second, lifted him into a
four-way tie for fourth with compatriots Adam Scott (67), Robert
Allenby (68) and South Korean Y.E. Yang (68) on 137.
"I felt like I played great over the last couple of days and
finally got the putter working the way it should be and it's
nice to see the ball drop, so hopefully that continues over the
weekend," Fraser told reporters.
"Hopefully a few butterflies and nerves creep in, because
that is what I've always practiced to try and win golf
tournaments."
Watson opened his round with an eagle on the par-five first,
and birdied the fifth and ninth to reach the turn on four under,
but had a mixed back nine with three birdies matching a trio of
bogeys to finish with a 68.
Senden stormed back into contention following a first round
of one-over 73.
"I had played two good shots on the first and nearly made
eagle and then knocked it on the second," said Senden.
"I hit a good shot and when it landed I thought it was a
good bounce because it was heading right for the stick and I
thought it was close but I didn't know if it would go in, but
then the cheers came and that was good.
"That front nine has got some real opportunities and getting
off to a good start was important," added Senden, who was seven
under on the front nine.
"The whole golf course was there for the taking because the
winds didn't really get up at all ... and it made for good
scoring out there."
