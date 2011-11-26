Nov 26 American Bubba Watson is well
placed to get his hands on a second trophy in a week after a
three-under par 69 left him a shot adrift of Australian PGA
Championship leader Kim Kyung-tae heading into the final round.
Watson, who helped the United States win the Presidents Cup
last Sunday, will be paired with Kim in the fourth round at the
Hyatt Regency course at Coolum on Queensland's Sunshine Coast
after the South Korean shot a five-under 67 to lead on 13 under.
Australia's Aaron Baddeley also shot a five-under par to
move to 10-under for the tournament and outright third, ahead of
overnight leader Marcus Fraser (74), David Bransdon (67) and
Asia's first major winner, YE Yang (70) of South Korea.
Kim was flawless on Saturday to card his third successive
score in the 60s, posting three successive birdies from the
third hole and birdies on 12 and 15.
"This week is (turning) out to be a good week for me," Kim
said through an interpreter.
"I was supposed to take the week off after the Presidents
Cup and I found out there was another tournament so I rushed in
at the last minute and I think it has added a lot more
satisfaction because it was a last minute decision.
"My expectations for this week were quite low because after
practice and pro-am I assessed this wasn't my type of course, so
I have over-exceeded my expectations so far.
"I'm very happy. I still have a long day ahead but I am not
feeling a lot of pressure right now."
EARLY LEAD
Watson had grabbed an early share of the lead when he eagled
the par-five first to put immediate pressure on Fraser, but he
dropped a shot on the next hole and Fraser birdied the third to
reinstate the Australian's two-shot buffer.
They duelled down the front nine and made the turn locked at
12-under before Fraser double bogeyed the par-five 12th and
Watson did likewise on the par-five 15th.
The American was able to rally, however, and had a birdie on
the par-four 17th to close his round with a 69.
Watson said he felt the front nine was were he could really
put pressure on Kim on Sunday.
"You're just starting out with all the par fives right off
the bat," he told reporters. "On the first five holes you've got
three of them right in a row.
"You can score early but then it kind of slows down, the
back nine the wind is different and the wind makes it work just
the pars and then you've got a few holes on the back nine where
you can make birdies.
"But (if) you start off really hot, put some pressure on some
people, so someone back in the field can easily jump up real
quick."
Four-times champion Robert Allenby also charged into
contention with five birdies in his first 12 holes to grab a
share of the lead.
But his round fell apart in the final six holes with three
bogeys and a double-bogey seven on the 15th to finish on
eight-under 208 and in a tie for seventh.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories