Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
SYDNEY Nov 20 World number five Jordan Spieth drained a 12-foot birdie putt to win the Australian Open for the second time after a three-way sudden death playoff at Royal Sydney on Sunday.
The American, winner of the Stonehaven Cup in 2014, finished on 12-under-par for the tournament after a three-under 69 to join Australian clubhouse leaders Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith, who both shot final round 66s.
Replaying the par-four 18th hole, Hall landed his approach shot closest but was unable to nail his birdie putt, while a 35-foot putt also proved too long for Smith.
Spieth will be hoping his second Australian Open title will prove as much of a springboard as his first. The 23-year-old followed up his 2014 triumph by winning five titles, including the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open, in 2015. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.