Aug 17 Double major winner and world number three Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott at this year's Australian Open in Sydney, organisers said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Briton, who followed up his 2011 U.S Open triumph with a victory at last year's U.S. PGA Championship, will return to play the tournament held at the Royal Sydney Golf Club from Nov. 28-Dec. 1 after a seven-year absence.

It will mark the first time he has taken part in the event since 2006, when he finished in a tie for 59th competing as an amateur.

The event, co-sanctioned by OneAsia and the PGA Tour of Australasia, will also witness a home appearance for Australia's world number four Scott, who became the first golfer from his country to triumph at Augusta National earlier this year.

"It's been a few years since I last competed in an Australian Open," McIlroy, who also played in the Australian Masters in 2007 in Melbourne and finished tied for 15th, said in a statement from the organisers.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to Royal Sydney."

Former world number one McIlroy, who has endured a patchy season, showed glimpses of a return to form at last week's U.S. PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where he finished in a tie for eighth after flirting with a missed cut in his second round. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)