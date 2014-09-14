Sept 14 Golfing great Greg Norman has injured his hand while working with a chainsaw and is recovering in hospital, the 59-year-old Australian said on Sunday.

The former world number one golfer, who won the British Open in 1986 and 1993, posted a picture on photo-sharing site Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with a heavily-bandaged left arm.

"Working with a chainsaw ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected. I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand," Norman, nicknamed the Great White Shark, said in a message on Twitter with the picture.

No further details were available but Norman recently posted another photo of himself working with a chainsaw to cut a small tree. Australian media reported the incident happened in the United States. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alan Baldwin)