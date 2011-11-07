(Adds Scott comments)
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY Nov 7 Greg Norman says his former caddy
Steve Williams is not a racist and that Adam Scott was right not
to fire him for a remark he made about Tiger Woods in Shanghai
last week.
Williams made a derogatory and racist comment about his
former employer Woods at the annual Caddy Awards dinner in China
on Friday after receiving the prize for the season's best
celebration after Scott's Bridgestone Invitational win.
Before helping Woods win 13 major titles, the New Zealander
had worked with Norman for seven years, and the Australian said
he thought his former caddy had mistakenly thought he was in an
"restricted environment" when he made the remark.
"Steve's not a racist, not at all," the 56-year-old former
world number one told a news conference ahead of the Australian
Open on Monday.
"We've all made stupid comments at stupid times,
unfortunately his stupid comment became global news and I know
he probably regrets it.
"But I guarantee you in that room, that night, there were
some heavier things said.
"Because of the temperature of what was going on between the
two of them, anything that was said was going to exacerbate that
feeling. I hope it gets resolved. Golf doesn't need it, golf
needs Tiger back playing great golf the way he used to.
"Golf needs the cohesiveness that's always existed. There's
always been underlying currents, not everybody loves each other,
and if we dislike each other, we just have a tendency of parting
our ways and not seeing each other.
"To have it played out the way it has has been sad for the
game of golf."
Asked directly whether golf was a racist sport, Norman was
dismissive.
"No, not at all, never seen it," he said. "Never seen it at
all."
Scott and Woods will both play at the Australian Open at the
Lakes Golf Club this week before lining up on opposite sides at
the Presidents Cup in Melbourne next week.
Norman, the captain of the international side at the
Presidents Cup, said he did not think Williams would be an issue
between the two players and backed Scott's decision to stand by
his caddy.
"Adam's a professional," he said. "Whatever Steve's said was
Steve's opinion, not Adam's.
"Steve obviously does a great job for Adam because Adam's
been playing some great golf since Steve's been on his bag. I
don't think there's any issue between Tiger and Adam at all."
Norman acknowledged there could be some awkwardness when
Woods crosses paths with Williams this week.
"Does he like to hear the things that run around? No, of
course he doesn't but he's a strong-minded professional and I
don't see him having problems with it at all," Norman said.
"He'll walk by Steve and who knows what happens? He'll have
prepared himself in his mind much as Steve has prepared himself
in his mind so ... it's all done, it's been said, it's in the
past."
Scott, ranked number eight in the world, personally
apologised in a statement and said it was time to move on from
the controversy.
"I have discussed this matter directly with Steve and he
understands and supports my view on this subject," Scott said.
"I also accept Steve's apology, knowing that he meant no
racial slur with his comments.
"On behalf of my team, I apologise personally to everyone
that was offended by the reported comments. Please accept this
apology so we can all move on."
Williams has apologised for the remark. Woods will hold a
news conference in Sydney on Tuesday.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more golf stories