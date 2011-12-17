By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 17 Geoff Ogilvy has rarely
been known for losing control of his emotions, but credited an
"embarrassing" loss of temper for helping him charge into the
lead of his home Australian Masters after the third round on
Saturday.
The former U.S. Open champion cut a frustrated figure on his
home course at Victoria Golf Club during Thursday's opening
round, and his putter was the first casualty.
Slamming it into his bag after a bogey late in his first
round of level-par 71, he discovered the putter was bent out of
shape, forcing him to putt the last two holes with a wedge.
"You don't like doing stuff like that. It's not the first
time I have bent a putter," Ogilvy told reporters after taking a
two-stroke lead over Britain's Ian Poulter with a course-record
equalling 63.
"It's not very nice to get yourself into that frustration,
if you like. More than that, it's kind of embarrassing to finish
the last couple of holes putting with a wedge or putting with
something other than your putter.
"But it happens. Golf is a frustrating game."
The replacement mallet putter, one he had been previously
too scared to use, proved an unlikely panacea as it pulled him
back in contention with a second-round 66 and propelled him into
a winning position on Saturday.
"I have travelled with this putter actually for, I don't
know, three or four months. I've just had it in the bag," the
moustachioed Ogilvy told reporters after his nine-birdie,
one-eagle round.
"I took it out on a practice round in the Australian Open
because I wanted to use it, and wasn't brave enough and put it
back in.
"Obviously this week I had a perfect opportunity to try it
yesterday and today. So it's obviously gone very well.
"I don't think any putter is any better than any other
putter... but I think you get bored of looking at the same
thing. Your brain likes to look at something new."
Ogilvy stands on the brink of a drought-breaking victory in
front of home fans after a winless year of frustration on the
U.S. Tour, marred by successive injuries.
Victory will be all the more sweet for the 34-year-old
Australian, who will fight with Poulter at the course where he
has been a member since his junior days.
