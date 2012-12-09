SYDNEY Dec 9 Tom Watson is hoping to get the call to return as captain of the United States team for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, the eight-times major champion said on Sunday.

Watson, who won four of his five British Open titles in Scotland, played four times in the biennial team tournament and captained the 1993 U.S. team to victory at the Belfry - the last time the Americans won in Europe.

"It would be cool to be Ryder Cup captain again," the 63-year-old told reporters after his final round at the Australian Open.

"I hope so, I hope so. It would be a great honour if I got tapped on the shoulder. I know that '93 was the last time I've been to a Ryder Cup. I'd like to go back as captain. That would be cool."

The United States has not had a repeat captain since Jack Nicklaus got the nod for a second time in 1987.

Europe will go into the 2014 version of the event as holders having staged a remarkable final-day comeback to beat Davis Love III's U.S. team 14 1/2 points to 13 1/2 at Medinah earlier this year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)