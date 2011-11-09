SYDNEY Nov 9 Adam Scott has a tip for compatriot Jason Day when he plays with Tiger Woods in the opening round of the Australian Open this week -- don't watch the American playing a single shot.

World number eight Scott is also in the field at the Lakes Golf Club but, probably because of the racist comment his caddie Steve Williams made about Woods last week, has been kept apart from the 14-times major champion.

Day, who has finished runner-up at two majors this season, gets his first chance to go shot-for-shot against Woods on Thursday in an opening round threesome with a third Australian, twice former champion Robert Allenby.

"It will be interesting to see," Scott said of world number seven Day. "I've always used a few little tricks playing with Tiger over the years so you don't get suckered into watching him play and hit shots that you think are tremendous and feel inferior to him. He was that good.

"We'll see how Jason goes. He is obviously on top of his game and probably will enjoy the experience of playing with perhaps the best player ever."

After two years of personal and injury problems, Woods is no longer the force he once was in golf but Scott recalled a time when his mere presence could intimidate other players.

"I never watched him hit a shot," he added. "My old coach Butch Harmon told me early on when he was still working with him, if you played with him you should not watch him hit a shot.

"He was hitting shots that a lot of other people would not hit in the circumstances... It was better not to watch and feel like you can't match it."

GIFTED

Scott, who tied for second with Day at the U.S. Masters earlier this year, said he was convinced Woods would soon be back to his formidable best now that he was physically fit again.

"You can lose the form but you never lose that talent," he said. "He was gifted with that. Once he gets back into those positions with his game, he will not find it too hard to have that edge again. You can't write the guy off. Every time we have, he has proved us wrong in the past.

"I'd love to be at the top of my game when he is back at the top of his game," he added. "I'd love to compete against him. I'd like that opportunity. I think it would be good for the game of golf."

It was Scott's victory ahead of Woods at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August that caddie Williams was referring to last Friday when he said he had been aiming to "shove it up that black arsehole".

Scott has resisted calls to sack the New Zealander over the incident and said he was pleased Williams and his former employer Woods had met and shaken hands on Tuesday.

"I think it is probably a good thing that they did," the 31-year-old said. "Everyone has their own opinion about this subject. I've stood by mine and said all I have to say about it really."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

