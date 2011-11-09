SYDNEY Nov 9 Adam Scott has a tip for
compatriot Jason Day when he plays with Tiger Woods in the
opening round of the Australian Open this week -- don't watch
the American playing a single shot.
World number eight Scott is also in the field at the Lakes
Golf Club but, probably because of the racist comment his caddie
Steve Williams made about Woods last week, has been kept apart
from the 14-times major champion.
Day, who has finished runner-up at two majors this season,
gets his first chance to go shot-for-shot against Woods on
Thursday in an opening round threesome with a third Australian,
twice former champion Robert Allenby.
"It will be interesting to see," Scott said of world number
seven Day. "I've always used a few little tricks playing with
Tiger over the years so you don't get suckered into watching him
play and hit shots that you think are tremendous and feel
inferior to him. He was that good.
"We'll see how Jason goes. He is obviously on top of his
game and probably will enjoy the experience of playing with
perhaps the best player ever."
After two years of personal and injury problems, Woods is no
longer the force he once was in golf but Scott recalled a time
when his mere presence could intimidate other players.
"I never watched him hit a shot," he added. "My old coach
Butch Harmon told me early on when he was still working with
him, if you played with him you should not watch him hit a shot.
"He was hitting shots that a lot of other people would not
hit in the circumstances... It was better not to watch and feel
like you can't match it."
GIFTED
Scott, who tied for second with Day at the U.S. Masters
earlier this year, said he was convinced Woods would soon be
back to his formidable best now that he was physically fit
again.
"You can lose the form but you never lose that talent," he
said. "He was gifted with that. Once he gets back into those
positions with his game, he will not find it too hard to have
that edge again. You can't write the guy off. Every time we
have, he has proved us wrong in the past.
"I'd love to be at the top of my game when he is back at the
top of his game," he added. "I'd love to compete against him.
I'd like that opportunity. I think it would be good for the game
of golf."
It was Scott's victory ahead of Woods at the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational in August that caddie Williams was referring to
last Friday when he said he had been aiming to "shove it up that
black arsehole".
Scott has resisted calls to sack the New Zealander over the
incident and said he was pleased Williams and his former
employer Woods had met and shaken hands on Tuesday.
"I think it is probably a good thing that they did," the
31-year-old said. "Everyone has their own opinion about this
subject. I've stood by mine and said all I have to say about it
really."
