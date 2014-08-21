Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
SYDNEY Aug 21 Adam Scott has confirmed he will return to Sydney for the Australian Open in November with the intent of making amends for his final-hole disappointment last year.
Scott's return is a major coup for organisers after world number one Rory McIlroy committed to returning to defend his title at The Australian Golf Club from November 27-30.
McIlroy snatched the Stonehaven Cup from Scott at the final hole last year, depriving Scott of a rare "triple crown" of Australian titles after he won the Australian Masters and Australian PGA Championship in an end-of-year swing through his home country.
"I finished such an amazing month on such a disappointing note, and the result just gutted me for weeks in not winning the Australian Open," Scott said in a media release on Thursday.
"I will be going back there with a chip on my shoulder. I don't often get upset but I was really mad at myself because I was absolutely gutted in not being able to win last year.
"So I will be playing at The Australian Club with real intent to make amends for what happened at Royal Sydney."
Scott looked to be on course for a wire-to-wire victory last year but McIlroy ate up a four-stroke deficit in the final round and claimed his only title of 2013 when the Australian bogeyed the 72nd hole. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.