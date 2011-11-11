SYDNEY Nov 11 Tiger Woods sparkled in Sydney's
morning sunshine to take a one-shot clubhouse lead in the second
round of the Australian Open on Friday.
The former world number one, now languishing at 58th in the
rankings after two years of personal and injury turmoil, mixed
seven birdies with two bogeys for a 67 to stand at nine-under
after two rounds.
The 35-year-old is in good position to hold the lead at the
end of a round for the first time this year, with the wind
starting to stiffen and greens expected to firm up for the later
starters.
"I played well today and could have been a bit lower on my
first nine holes," the 14-times major winner told reporters.
"I basically felt I didn't miss a shot today, although it
was five-under today, I felt it could have been eight or nine
deep."
Back in the country where he won his last title at the 2009
Australian Masters, Woods was delighted to top the leaderboard
for the first time since midway through the final day of this
year's U.S. Masters.
"It feels good, but it feels good to actually be there
playing properly, it's not like I'm slashing it all over the
place, I'm hitting the ball well," he said.
Having hit his first error-free round in nine months for a
68 in Thursday's opening round, Woods started from the 10th hole
in benign conditions and charged up the leaderboard with five
birdies on the back nine.
A bogey at the third hole, his 12th, was a setback but he
responded immediately to take the shot back at the next hole.
Another bogey four holes from home was cancelled out after a
beautiful approach shot at his penultimate hole and he was an
inch away from an eighth birdie with a 12-foot putt at the last.
That left him a shot ahead of experienced Australian Peter
O'Malley before the afternoon starters, including overnight
leader on seven-under Jarrod Lyle, got underway.
CHANGES
The key to another good round, Woods said, was that he was
finally fit enough to be able to practise as much as he wanted
and the results of those efforts were beginning to show.
"I've changed coaches, changed golf swings and I've just
come off some injuries," he said.
"I've been hitting it like this at home but it just hasn't
come out in the tournament setting. That's progression. I've
been through swing changes before and that's what happens. The
confidence starts building."
Woods last led at the end of a round last December going
into the final day at his own Chevron tournament, where he lost
out to Graeme McDowell.
With world number seven Jason Day was in the same group as
Woods, the grouping again attracted the biggest gallery of the
day at the Lakes Golf Club.
Rising Australian talent Day shot a 68 to stand two shots
behind the American in the clubhouse.
"It feels great to have everyone fired up and Jason's
playing well too, an Aussie, so it was just a fun atmosphere to
be part of," Woods said.
However, with two more rounds still to play at the $1.5
million event Woods was not getting carried away.
"My whole goal is to win golf tournaments," he said. "That,
to me, is what it's all about.
"I got two more days to go, it's going to be a tough couple
of days with the wind supposed to stay blowing out there. It'll
be a fun test.
"Bunch of guys went low yesterday and are just starting
their rounds just now.
"I may not have a lead tomorrow, so we'll see what happens."
