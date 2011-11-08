* Two men shake hands
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Nov 8 American Tiger Woods had a
face-to-face meeting with his former caddie Steve Williams in
Sydney on Tuesday at which the New Zealander apologised for a
racist comment he made last week.
Speaking about the comment for the first time, Woods told a
news conference at the Lakes Golf Club that the once firm
friends had shaken hands and he now wanted to move on from the
incident.
Williams said: "It was my aim to shove it up that black
arsehole" at an awards ceremony in Shanghai last Friday,
explaining why he had celebrated Adam Scott's Bridgestone
Invitational win in August so enthusiastically.
"We talked about it this morning, we met face-to-face, we
talked it through and we have agreed it was the wrong thing to
say," former world number one Woods.
"He did apologise, it was hurtful, certainly, but life goes
forward."
"Stevie's certainly not racist, there's no doubt about
that," Woods added. "I think it was a commemt that shouldn't
have been made and certainly one that he wished he didn't make."
The New Zealander caddied for Woods from 1999 until he was
sacked in acrimonius circumstances earlier this year after
helping the American win 13 major titles.
"It was a tough decision to make to go in a different
direction professionally," Woods recalled.
"I wasn't playing, I was injured, and I was trying to come
back but I missed most of the major championships and he didn't
want to miss them. That's understandable, wish I could have
played them too."
Woods has slipped to number 58 in the world rankings and
not bagged a title since winning the Australian Masters almost
two years ago after being forced to deal with injuries and the
fallout from revelations about his private life.
The 35-year-old continues his quest to end his title drought
at the Australian Open this week before heading to Melbourne for
next week's Presidents Cup.
Williams, who had already issued an apology to Woods on his
website last Saturday, has been caddying for Australia's world
number eight Scott since August.
"He obviously went with Adam," Woods said. "He's in a good
spot right now. Adam's playing very well, he's just won a golf
championship and professionally we've moved in different
directions."
Woods said he was lost for an answer as to how their
relationship had broken down so badly and indicated that there
was a way to go before it was repaired.
"I don't know," he said. "It's just one of those things
where we see what time does. Time does heal wounds and we'll see
how it goes."
