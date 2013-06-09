June 9 Dutchman Joost Luiten shrugged off a one-hour weather delay to win the Austrian Open by two shots on Sunday and celebrate his second victory on the European Tour.

The 27-year-old led the field at Atzenbrugg from the second day, and carried a three-shot lead into the final round.

He twice saw his lead trimmed to a single shot during his one-under-par round of 71 and had to contend with the delay due to the threat of lightning when at the 14th hole.

That failed to put the world number 137 off his game and he can now expect to climb into the top 100 on Monday.

He finished the tournament on a 17-under-par score of 271.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn finished second, while a final round six-under-par 66 helped China's Liang Wenchong into a tie for third with France's Romain Wattel.

Luiten's previous victory came at the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia in November 2011. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)