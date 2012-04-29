April 29 Javier Ballesteros, the son of late golfing great Seve, finished joint 14th in his first professional tournament on Sunday at the same event where his father started out in 1974.

The 21-year-old amateur ended the Peugeot Alps de Barcelona tournament at Sant Cugat on four under par, 12 behind winner and Spanish compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

Seve, who died in May last year after battling a brain tumour, made his professional debut in Sant Cugat 38 years ago. He went on to be a prolific winner on the European Tour and captured five majors, including the British Open three times. In all he notched 87 tournament victories.

"I come away satisfied, I will gain a lot of confidence from playing here," Javier was quoted as saying in local media.

"I like playing with the pros as I play better, it motivates me, it helps me improve," added the law student, who said he was ready to accept more tournament invitations in the future but his immediate priority was to focus on his studies.

The Sant Cugat event is part of the Alps Tour, one of Europe's four satellite tours which form the third tier of professional golf on the continent.

The Sant Cugat event is part of the Alps Tour, one of Europe's four satellite tours which form the third tier of professional golf on the continent.