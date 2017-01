July 28 Mark Mouland became the first double winner of the Farmfoods British Par-3 Championship when he landed the first prize of 50,000 euros ($55,370) in Coventry on Thursday.

The 55-year-old, who represented Wales six times in the World Cup of Golf between 1986-93, carded a second-round 53 for a closing 11-under-par tally of 97 at Nailcote Hall.

Mouland also won the Par-3 event eight years ago.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)