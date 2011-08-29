NEW YORK Aug 29 Exciting American talent Patrick Cantlay will receive the 2011 Mark H. McCormack Medal in honour of his status as the world's number one amateur, the Royal & Ancient said on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who also made a significant impact on the PGA Tour this season, cemented his place at the top of the rankings by finishing runner-up to compatriot Kelly Kraft at the U.S. amateur championship on Sunday.

"It's special," Cantlay said in a statement. "Any time you're recognised as the best in your respective sport and level, it means a lot. I'm very honoured to win this award.

Cantlay was beaten two up in Sunday's 36-hole final at Erin Hills but, like Kraft, he earned exemptions into next year's Masters and U.S. Open if he retains his amateur status.

A sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles, Cantlay clinched the 2011 Southern California Golf Association amateur title and helped his college team win four tournaments this year. He also finished second at the prestigious Western amateur championship.

However, Cantlay gained much greater public awareness on the professional circuit with several impressive appearances on the PGA Tour.

He was low amateur at the U.S. Open in June where he tied for 21st, shared ninth place at the Canadian Open and fired a course record 60 at the Travelers Championship on the way to a joint 24th finish.

Cantlay will be presented with the Mark H. McCormack Medal at the Sept. 10-11 Walker Cup amateur competition at Royal Aberdeen in Scotland.