Patrick Cantlay will receive the 2011 Mark H. McCormack Medal
in honour of his status as the world's number one amateur, the
Royal & Ancient said on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who also made a significant impact on the
PGA Tour this season, cemented his place at the top of the
rankings by finishing runner-up to compatriot Kelly Kraft at
the U.S. amateur championship on Sunday.
"It's special," Cantlay said in a statement. "Any time
you're recognised as the best in your respective sport and
level, it means a lot. I'm very honoured to win this award.
Cantlay was beaten two up in Sunday's 36-hole final at Erin
Hills but, like Kraft, he earned exemptions into next year's
Masters and U.S. Open if he retains his amateur status.
A sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles,
Cantlay clinched the 2011 Southern California Golf Association
amateur title and helped his college team win four tournaments
this year. He also finished second at the prestigious Western
amateur championship.
However, Cantlay gained much greater public awareness on
the professional circuit with several impressive appearances on
the PGA Tour.
He was low amateur at the U.S. Open in June where he tied
for 21st, shared ninth place at the Canadian Open and fired a
course record 60 at the Travelers Championship on the way to a
joint 24th finish.
Cantlay will be presented with the Mark H. McCormack Medal
at the Sept. 10-11 Walker Cup amateur competition at Royal
Aberdeen in Scotland.
