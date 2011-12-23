Dec 23 Frustrated for much of this year by
a lingering foot injury, Britain's Paul Casey has set his sights
on a healthy 2012 campaign, another victory on the U.S. PGA Tour
and a long coveted return to the European Ryder Cup team.
Though the Englishman won two tournaments worldwide during
2011, his form and consistency were adversely affected after he
was hampered by a sore right toe in May, a condition which was
never accurately diagnosed until months later.
"It's been incredibly frustrating," Casey told. "The trouble
with the toe injury was that I didn't really know what was going
on until it was too late.
"I picked it up in late May, battled through it and I didn't
really get a full diagnosis until August. By then, it was too
late to take a medical (exemption) so I tried to play through it
and got into a lot of bad habits."
An 11-times winner on the European Tour whose only PGA Tour
victory came at the 2009 Houston Open, Casey played with a plate
in his right shoe and his toes taped up over the last six
months.
"It was a joint in my foot which wasn't allowing my foot to
move correctly and that put pressure on my toe," the world
number 21 said.
"What's interesting is that if I swing the club the way I
should swing it, correctly and the way I used to swing it, the
toe is fine.
"But those bad habits led to erratic golf. My weight got
back on the heels and the club started to go up rather than
around, very simply it was too steep."
Casey, who climbed to a career-high third in the world
rankings in 2009, has worked hard in recent months to shift his
weight back on to his toes, and on to the balls of the feet.
"That's where it should be," he said. "I need to do a better
job of turning because I ended up hitting the ball with the
hands and the arms this year a lot. I just need to put those
things right."
WINNING TWICE
Asked to assess his 2011 campaign, Casey replied: "Well I've
managed to win twice around the world, but not on the PGA Tour,
and I've sort of clung on to a world ranking.
"I have dropped a bit but I am still ranked twenty-something
and that's with playing very average golf for me. Touch wood, I
can stay healthy and 2012 can be a great season for me."
An inveterate goal setter whose most recent victory came at
the Korean tour's Shinhan Donghae Open in October, Casey has
established clear-cut targets for next year.
"My very lofty goals I haven't yet achieved so they're going
to be the same in 2012, and those will be the majors and World
Golf (Championships) events," he said.
"But I have other goals ... winning tournaments, winning a
certain number of world ranking points, making the Ryder Cup
team, being back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour."
Casey is especially motivated to represent Europe at the
2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois, having failed to qualify
for the 2010 team that regained the trophy at Celtic Manor in
Wales.
"I am really hungry to get back on that team," said the
34-year-old, a Cup player in 2004, 2006 and 2008. "With the
depth of talent that we've got in Europe, it's probably going to
be the most difficult team to make since I've been on tour.
"But first things first, I need to win golf tournaments and
get back on that team. And stay healthy."
(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)