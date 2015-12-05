UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
Dec 5 American Bubba Watson carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 and stormed to a two-stroke lead after the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Saturday.
The dual Masters champion eagled the par-four fourth hole from 169 yards and added seven birdies to post a 19-under 197 total at Albany Golf Club in New Providence.
Englishman Paul Casey also shot 63 to move into second place on 17-under, with Americans Patrick Reed and Chris Kirk another shot behind.
World number one Jordan Spieth, who held a share of the halfway lead, carded 68 to slip four shots behind with one round left.
The $3.5 million Tiger Woods-hosted tournament, which comprises an exclusive 18-man field, offers world ranking points, though it is not an official PGA Tour event. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Alan Baldwin)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.