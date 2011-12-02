By Mark Lamport-Stokes
THOUSAND OAKS, California
THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 1 Tiger Woods
mixed dazzling brilliance with occasional moments of sloppiness
while charging into a three-shot lead in the second round of
the Chevron World Challenge on Friday.
Seeking his first victory in more than two years, the
former world number one fired a five-under-par 67 on a
relatively calm day at Sherwood Country Club to take control of
the tournament which he hosts.
Woods, who has not been in the winner's circle since the
2009 Australian Masters, recorded two eagles, five birdies, two
bogeys and one double-bogey -- along with three missed putts
from three feet -- to post an eight-under total of 136.
Overnight leader KJ Choi of South Korea lost ground after
the turn to card a 73 and slip back into a tie for second at
five under with American Matt Kuchar (67).
