By Mark Lamport-Stokes
THOUSAND OAKS, California, Dec 1 Tiger Woods mixed dazzling brilliance with
occasional moments of sloppiness while charging into a three-shot lead in the second round of
the Chevron World Challenge on Friday.
Seeking his first victory in more than two years, the former world number one fired a
five-under-par 67 on a relatively calm day of gusting winds at Sherwood Country Club to take
control of the tournament which he hosts.
Woods, who has not been in the winner's circle since the 2009 Australian Masters, recorded
two eagles, five birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey -- along with three missed putts from
three feet, to post an eight-under total of 136.
Overnight leader KJ Choi of South Korea lost ground after the turn to card a 73 and slip
back into a tie for second at five under with American Matt Kuchar (67).
Two more Americans, Zach Johnson (67) and Hunter Mahan (68), were a further stroke back in
a share of fourth.
"That was probably the highest score I probably could have shot today," Woods told
reporters after taking the 36-hole lead for a second successive year in the elite 18-man
event.
"I hit the ball really well, hit one bad shot today and almost made birdie on that hole if
I would have hit a decent putt."
Woods pulled his tee shot under trees in the left rough at the par-five fifth from where he
was forced to chip out sideways back on to the fairway.
Despite hitting a stunning utility wood to three feet, he surprisingly missed the birdie
putt.
"I hit a few bad putts today, but overall I really hit the ball well all day," the 14-times
major winner said. "I didn't really miss a shot."
For his second tournament in row, Woods holds the lead going into the last two rounds,
having led the Australian Open by a shot after 36 holes.
FOUR-DAY LEAD
"I want the lead after the four days," he said with a smile. "Two days is nice, but four
days is even better. I know I'm playing better, and it's nice to see my position on the
leaderboard kind of equating to it."
Woods made a sizzling start to the second round, eagling the par-five second after hitting
a superb second shot with a five-iron from an awkward side-hill lie in the left rough to five
feet.
Immediately after striking the ball, Woods charged down the hill to watch the end result
and then pumped his right fist in delight.
He calmly knocked in the eagle putt to trim Choi's overnight lead to just one shot before
drawing level with the Korean at the par-three third where he sank a 10-footer for birdie.
Choi edged a stroke in front at the par-four fourth, thanks to a monster birdie putt from
40 feet, and then benefited from a surprising two-shot swing at the par-four sixth.
Woods bogeyed the hole after three-putting, missing a three-footer there for par, while
Choi knocked in a six-footer for birdie to get to eight under overall, three ahead.
Two holes later, though, Choi's lead had again been cut to one.
Woods drained a 15-foot birdie putt at the tricky par-three eighth and the Korean bogeyed
the ninth after missing the green to the left with his approach and duffing his first chip from
the rough.
Out in three-under 33, Woods eagled the par-five 11th after hitting an exquisite four-iron
to 15 feet. A birdie at the par-three 12th gave him the outright lead for the first time which
he never relinquished.
Despite running up a double-bogey at the par-three 15th, where he hit what he described as
"a sweet shot" that got caught in a gust before ending up in the water hazard guarding the
front of the green, he birdied 16 and then bogeyed 17 after flying over the green with his tee
shot.
"There was a little bit of wind out there on the back nine," Woods said with his trademark
flashing smile.
Choi, who had been three shots clear overnight, struggled on the back nine and ran up an
ugly quadruple-bogey at the 15th after hitting two balls into water.
