endured a challenging day in gusting winds before finally
surrendering his overnight lead to fellow American Zach Johnson
in Saturday's third round of the Chevron World Challenge.
Three strokes clear of the chasing pack at the tournament's
halfway point, four-times champion Woods battled to a
one-over-par 73 on a sunny but chilly afternoon at Sherwood
Country Club.
In pursuit of his first victory in more than two years,
Woods bogeyed two of the last six holes for a seven-under total
209, finishing a stroke behind Johnson who spectacularly eagled
the par-four last for a 68.
Johnson, whose only major title came at the 2007 Masters,
covered the back nine in four under to take control of the elite
18-man event going into Sunday's final round.
