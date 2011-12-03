THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 3 Tiger Woods endured a challenging day in gusting winds before finally surrendering his overnight lead to fellow American Zach Johnson in Saturday's third round of the Chevron World Challenge.

Three strokes clear of the chasing pack at the tournament's halfway point, four-times champion Woods battled to a one-over-par 73 on a sunny but chilly afternoon at Sherwood Country Club.

In pursuit of his first victory in more than two years, Woods bogeyed two of the last six holes for a seven-under total 209, finishing a stroke behind Johnson who spectacularly eagled the par-four last for a 68.

Johnson, whose only major title came at the 2007 Masters, covered the back nine in four under to take control of the elite 18-man event going into Sunday's final round.

