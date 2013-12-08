Dec 8 Final round scores from the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 275 Zach Johnson 67 68 72 68, Tiger Woods 71 62 72 70 (Johnson won playoff at first extra hole) 279 Bubba Watson 70 70 69 70, Matt Kuchar 68 68 76 67 281 Webb Simpson 73 71 69 68 283 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 72 67 75 69 285 Ian Poulter (England) 76 67 73 69 286 Jim Furyk 72 69 74 71 287 Bill Haas 73 68 74 72, Jason Day (Australia) 76 68 70 73 288 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 73 77 68 70 291 Hunter Mahan 70 80 72 69 292 Keegan Bradley 75 68 75 74, Jason Dufner 74 71 78 69 295 Steve Stricker 75 74 74 72 297 Lee Westwood (England) 74 75 74 74, Jordan Spieth 77 72 77 71 299 Dustin Johnson 74 79 72 74 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)