Dec 4 Winners of the Chevron World Challenge since it was first held in 1999. Tiger Woods won this year's tournament by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

2011 Tiger Woods

2010 Graeme McDowell (Britain)

2009 Jim Furyk

2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2007 Woods

2006 Woods

2005 Luke Donald (Britain)

2004 Woods

2003 Davis Love III

2002 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)

2001 Woods

2000 Love

1999 Tom Lehman, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona