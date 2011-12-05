THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 4 Tiger Woods got a major boost for 2012 by ending a two-year victory drought at the Chevron World Challenge on Sunday amid bold predictions by his peers about his likely form next season.

Woods birdied the last two holes at Sherwood Country Club to snatch a one-shot win from fellow American Zach Johnson, having failed to triumph in his previous 26 tournaments worldwide. [ID:nN1E7B306R]

"It feels good," former world number one Woods told reporters after winning the elite 18-man event he hosts for a fifth time.

"I've been in contention twice this year, which is not very often. I had the lead at the Masters on the back nine there, and had a chance there at the Aussie Open. So that's my third time with a chance to win it and I pulled it off this time."

Ever since Woods's world was seismically shifted by lurid details of his marital infidelities at the end of 2009, he has struggled on and off the course.

His marriage disintegrated, he battled injuries to his left knee ligaments and Achilles tendon earlier this year and has been working through the fourth swing change of his career.

A combination of injuries and poor form severely curtailed his 2011 PGA Tour campaign and Woods ended up a lowly 128th in the money list with earnings of $660,238 from nine starts.

However, he steadily began to improve as he regained full fitness and had a noticeable glint in his eye this week after an encouraging fortnight of competition in Australia.

He coped well with the wind in Australia where he finished third in the national open, then won the point that sealed the Presidents Cup for the United States.

"I got better each week, and that's because I was healthy and able to get the reps (repetitions) in," Woods said of his late-season progress.

"I feel pretty good going into next year. If I have a good year, I should be on the ballot for Comeback Player of the Year, so I'm excited about that," he added with a flashing smile.

"Last year, I was very one-dimensional how I played. I played only right-to-left. I did not have the swing where I could get a left-to-right ball at all. This year it's exciting because I'm able to hit both shots and all different trajectories."

SHEER JOY

Woods, who had not won anywhere since the 2009 Australian Masters, said the sheer joy of victory on Sunday was similar to any of his previous triumphs.

"They all feel good, you know," the 35-year-old said. "They're not easy. People don't realise how hard it is to win golf tournaments.

"I've gone on streaks where I have won golf tournaments in a row, but still, I don't think I've taken it for granted."

What made Sunday's victory particularly satisfying for Woods was that it came after a season where he was forced to miss two majors while spending three months on the sidelines.

"Middle of the summer when I'm on crutches and sitting on a couch and can't do anything, that's tough, very tough," he said. "Unfortunately, I've been in that position a few times in my career.

"It's my second stint of missing major championships. I missed the back half of the majors in '08 and this year was a similar thing. It's tough, probably more difficult than people can imagine."

Johnson, who held a one-shot lead over Woods going into Sunday's final round and edged a stroke in front with two holes to play after a thrilling last-day duel, forecast a successful 2012 for Woods.

"If the man is healthy, that's paramount," the straight-hitting and straight-talking American said. "He's the most experienced and the best player I've ever played with. In every situation, he knows how to execute and win.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he continues to do it (win) ... in this game, I'm never surprised with the way the guys are able to execute and hit shots, and he would be the epitome of that example."