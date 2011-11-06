* Kaymer overturns five-shot deficit to claim title
SHANGHAI, Nov 6 Martin Kaymer capitalised on a
flurry of birdies to shoot a brilliant final round 63 to win the
WGC-HSBC Champions event by three strokes with a 20 under par
total of 268 on Sunday.
The 26-year-old German had not won since his Abu Dhabi
Championship triumph in January took him top of the world
rankings but he made sure he would end the season on a high note
with the lowest final day winner's score in the event.
Kaymer had started the round in a share of sixth place, five
shots off the lead held by Swede Fredrik Jacobson, who was
initially challenged by fast-starting Britons Rory McIlroy and
Paul Casey.
However, the entire field was swept aside by Kaymer, who
opened with six straight pars before storming to the title with
nine birdies in his final 12 holes.
"It was the first time I have had a run of birdies like that
since I shot a 59 on the (domestic) EPD Tour in Germany in my
first year as a professional," Kaymer told reporters.
"I felt I had been playing good the last few weeks before
coming here. Now its nice to have done it in a world
championship event.
"Up to now, I had only had a fair season although I won an
HSBC-sponsored event in Abu Dhabi now its nice to finish up
winning an HSBC event here in Shanghai."
Kaymer's golden run started when he holed his recovery shot
for birdie from a greenside bunker at the seventh hole.
"After that," he said. "I don't think I missed a shot or a
putt. But it was the birdie I made at the 17th (where he holed a
20 footer) that I think won the tournament for me."
Kaymer's win moved him up to second place on the European
Tour order of merit, 1.026 million euros ($1.411 million) behind
absent Englishman Luke Donald, and 105,382 euros ahead of
McIlroy.
Jacobson, who qualified to play in Shanghai after June's
Travelers Championship win ended a wait of eight years on the
PGA Tour for a win, started his round with a bogey but remained
at the top of the leaderboard with four birdies.
The Swede was unable to make any more birdies after the 14th
hole and his overnight three-stroke lead ended up as a
three-shot deficit when he completed a one-under 71.
McIlroy started four off the lead and mounted an early
challenge with birdies on his first two holes, knowing that if
he finished first or second, ahead of Lee Westwood, he would
climb above the Englishman to second in the world rankings.
However, two missed short putts stalled the Northern
Irishman's charge and he eventually finished in a tie for fourth
place alongside Casey and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, five
behind Kaymer.
Casey had made an even more positive move up the leaderboard
than McIlroy after starting six shots adrift of Jacobson, the
Englishman birdying five of in his first six holes before
closing the round with 12 straight pars.
Last year's U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell emerged from
the pack to seal third place with a 67 that reflected a
remarkable turn around in the space of seven days.
In attempting to defend his Andalucia Masters title on the
European Tour last weekend, he shot 81 and 82 to miss the
halfway cut.
"I hope now that was only a small blip on the radar," he
said after ending the tournament four shots behind the winner.
($1 = 0.727 euros)
