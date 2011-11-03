SHANGHAI Nov 3 American Keegan Bradley shot a seven under par 65 to open up a two-shot first round lead at the WGC Champions tournament at the Sheshan International Club on Thursday.

Sharing second place after they carded 67s were Swedish duo players Alex Noren and Freddie Jacobson and another American Bo Van Pelt.

Bradley, 25, earned his first US Tour card a year ago by winning a second tier Nationwide Tour event in South Carolina and is already ranked 30th in the world on the back of his surprise triumph in the US PGA in August.

"I feel like I have to pinch myself out here because of what's been going on" said Bradley, who outplayed world number two Lee Westwood by four shots in a round which included five birdies and an eagle at the par five 18th.

"To go out in a strong group and play like that on this course is very rewarding and means a lot to me."

Bradley got off to a fast start off the 10th tee, holing a three foot birdie putt and picking up another shot at the par five 14th.

He then soared to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle at the 18th, taking on the water in front of the green with a three iron and holing out from 20 feet.

Westwood had kept within touching distance until that point with an eagle at the 14th, where his second shot hit the flag and left him with a tap in. But he later slipped back with successive bogeys at the fifth and sixth.

While the Englishman felt that the thick, humid atmosphere in Shanghai had affected his ball flight and made judging the distance to hit shots more difficult, Bradley had no such problems.

Should the American go on to win the final World Golf Championship event of 2011 it will increase his chances of being voted The US Tour's Player of the Year at Luke Donald's expense after the world number one and this year's PGA leading moneywinner chose to stay at home in Chicago awaiting the birth of his second child.

"Maybe I made Luke nervous today," he laughed.

"I know there is a lot on the line and some awards to be won. But I just hope to keep playing well and let those fall where they fall."

Donald could also see his 1.3 million euro lead in the European money list halved on Sunday should Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy come through to triumph in Shanghai.

However, the US Open champion was five shots off the first round pace after shooting a 70. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)