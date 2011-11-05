SHANGHAI Nov 5 Fredrik Jacobson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions event after the Swede held off the challenge of a high-class chasing pack with a third round five-under 67 on Saturday.

The overnight leader offset a single bogey with six birdies to reach 16 under for the tournament offering $1.2 million to the winner, but will need to maintain his best form on Sunday to stay clear of a host of major winners hot on his heels.

Last year's British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, U.S. Open winners Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy and 2010 U.S. PGA champion Martin Kaymer are all within five shots of the lead at the Sheshen International Club.

But having ended an eight-year wait for a maiden victory on the U.S. Tour at the Travelers Championship in June, Jacobson said he liked nothing more than to be fighting for a title from the front.

"It feels a lot better than playing from behind," he told reporters. "Because when you are playing from behind you have to go out and shoot a low number. You have got to catch the guys in front.

"Leading, I have still got to shoot a good score but they will have to catch me which is a lot nicer because sometimes I feel a bit stressed if I start off a few shots behind. Any time I can get a lead, I will take it."

Leading by one shot overnight, Jacobson made sure he would not be headed with a run of three birdies from the second hole before fortifying his position with two birdie putts in excess of 30 feet on the 13th and 14th greens.

South Africa's Oosthuizen maintained sole possession of second place at 14 under with a 68 but it was the performance over the final three holes which allowed Adam Scott to move into third, three shots off the lead.

Before the round started, the Australian would have been made aware of overnight reports stating that his caddie Steve Williams had made some extremely derogatory remarks about the New Zealander's former employer Tiger Woods.

The distraction seemed to have a negative impact on Scott and at the eighth hole he found the water twice on the way to running up a double bogey that put him temporarily out of contention.

However, after back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17, the Australian holed his wedge shot into the final green for an eagle to ensure he picked up four strokes in the final three holes and retained his place in the final group on Sunday.

A shot further back from Scott on 12 under are former world number one Lee Westwood (67) and Northern Irishman McIlroy (65).

McIlroy has an extra incentive to win as the first prize would take a big chunk out of the 1.3 million euro-lead currently held by the absent Luke Donald on the European Tour money list.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more golf click on