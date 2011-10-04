Oct 4 Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Rory
McIlroy and Ian Poulter will compete with home favourite Liang
Wenchong in a seven-day, seven-city challenge in China next
week.
Starting in Shanghai on Monday, the quartet will play two or
three holes at eight different courses passing through
Zhengzhou, Beijing and Chongqing and finishing in Macau.
"Who's going to win? I'm going to win," world number 23
Poulter said in a news release.
"Sorry, Lee. Sorry, Liang. Sorry, Rory," added the confident
Briton who also predicted before his Ryder Cup singles match
against Matt Kuchar last year that he would win and then
clinched an important point with a 5&4 victory.
World number two Westwood and third-ranked McIlroy will be
the favourites, with number 224 Liang the outsider, but Poulter
is just looking forward to a unique experience.
"It's going to be fun to jump on a jet between the different
cities and have a laugh," said the 11-times European Tour
winner.
"The schedule has a nice blend of different types of courses
with different designers so hopefully it's going to showcase
everything about golf in China."
The world's best golfers will return to China later in the
year for the WGC-Champions Tournament in Shanghai from Nov. 3-6.
