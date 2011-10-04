Oct 4 Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter will compete with home favourite Liang Wenchong in a seven-day, seven-city challenge in China next week.

Starting in Shanghai on Monday, the quartet will play two or three holes at eight different courses passing through Zhengzhou, Beijing and Chongqing and finishing in Macau.

"Who's going to win? I'm going to win," world number 23 Poulter said in a news release.

"Sorry, Lee. Sorry, Liang. Sorry, Rory," added the confident Briton who also predicted before his Ryder Cup singles match against Matt Kuchar last year that he would win and then clinched an important point with a 5&4 victory.

World number two Westwood and third-ranked McIlroy will be the favourites, with number 224 Liang the outsider, but Poulter is just looking forward to a unique experience.

"It's going to be fun to jump on a jet between the different cities and have a laugh," said the 11-times European Tour winner.

"The schedule has a nice blend of different types of courses with different designers so hopefully it's going to showcase everything about golf in China."

The world's best golfers will return to China later in the year for the WGC-Champions Tournament in Shanghai from Nov. 3-6.