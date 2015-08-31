Aug 30 Two-times major champion John Daly said on Sunday that he was "still very sore" after collapsing during a minor tournament in Mississippi.

Daly was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after collapsing as he walked off the 18th tee at Deerfield Golf Club north of Jackson on Saturday.

"Still very sore & dealing w/the issues from my rib injury in '07 that has caused me a lot of pain. Looking forward to seeing everyone soon," the 49-year-old American tweeted.

Daly was back on the course on Sunday.

His agent, Bud Martin, added, in a statement, that Daly's rib injury "has been causing severe pain and has affected his breathing."

Daly, cigarette dangling from his lips, burst onto the professional scene when he won the 1991 PGA Championship with an aggressive and powerful display that captured the imagination of the galleries.

He also won the 1995 British Open, but has not won a PGA Tour event since 2004.

Nicknamed 'Wild Thing', Daly's career has been interrupted by several episodes both on and off the course.

The latest incident was earlier this month at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, when he hit three consecutive tee shots into the water at the par-three seventh hole in the second round before tossing his six-iron into Lake Michigan.

He made a 10 on the hole, finished with an 82 and missed the cut. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)