Dec 29 British world number one Luke
Donald added another accolade to his rapidly growing resume when
he was named male player of the year by the Golf Writers
Association of America (GWAA) on Thursday.
Taiwan's world number one Yani Tseng, who triumphed 12 times
across the globe in 2011, was the runaway GWAA female player of
the year while American veteran Tom Lehman was named senior
player of the year.
Donald, who won four times worldwide in 2011 and became the
first player to clinch the money titles on both sides of the
Atlantic, earned 88 percent of the GWAA votes.
The 34-year-old Englishman comfortably beat Americans Keegan
Bradley and Webb Simpson and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy for
the award.
Bradley won his maiden major title at the PGA Championship
and McIlroy claimed his first grand slam crown at the Masters
but Donald eclipsed all his rivals with an extraordinarily
consistent campaign.
He won twice on the U.S. PGA Tour and posted a further 12
top-10s in 19 starts. Donald took over at the top of the world
rankings on May 30 and went on to win the 2011 PGA of America
player of the year award and the Vardon Trophy for the lowest
scoring average.
On Dec. 13, he became the first Briton to be named PGA Tour
player of the year and just two days later was voted the
European Tour's golfer of the year.
Donald, Tseng and Lehman will be honoured at the GWAA's
annual awards dinner on April 4 next year, held on the eve of
the Masters.
