Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 3843284 2. (1) Danny Willett (Britain) 3581897 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2824149 4. (4) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 2318604 5. (5) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 2242985 6. (6) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1969107 7. (7) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1760893 8. (9) Chris Wood (Britain) 1756331 9. (8) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1749895 10. (10) Lee Westwood (Britain) 1655313 11. (11) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1460180 12. (12) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1425469 13. (14) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1391364 14. (13) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 1328783 15. (18) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1299799 16. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1276052 17. (23) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1224264 18. (16) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1208088 19. (17) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 1147160 20. (20) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1144851 21. (21) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 1126434 22. (19) Scott Hend (Australia) 1124927 23. (22) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 1107396 24. (24) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 1082313 25. (25) Richard Bland (Britain) 1054682 26. (26) Bradley Dredge (Britain) 1036669 27. (31) Russell Knox (Britain) 993707 28. (28) Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 981688 29. (27) Alexander Levy (France) 974791 30. (29) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 958652
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.