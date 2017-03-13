HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Open Day Two
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 The second round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Friday. Following are the highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.
March 13 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1550988 2. (2) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 585312 3. (3) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 533847 4. (4) Ross Fisher (Britain) 497997 5. (9) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 490926 6. (5) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 478300 7. (6) David Lipsky (U.S.) 473051 8. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 468117 9. (8) Sam Brazel (Australia) 433778 10. (10) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 371350 11. (11) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 364115 12. (12) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 358817 13. (13) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 352149 14. (14) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 331400 15. (15) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 330253 16. (16) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 318830 17. (17) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 318653 18. (194) S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 289309 19. (18) Brett Rumford (Australia) 273553 20. (19) Graeme Storm (Britain) 265552 21. (20) Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 262128 22. (23) Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 255382 23. (21) Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 253875 24. (22) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 244050 25. (30) Jordan Smith (Britain) 240348 26. (24) Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 229564 27. (25) Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 227554 28. (26) Jorge Campillo (Spain) 227001 29. (27) Danny Willett (Britain) 224666 30. (28) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 222853
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he was happy to be in the hunt at the U.S. Open and that his chances of adding a second successive major would improve if the course toughened up in the upcoming rounds.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Last year's U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the U.S. Open with a sore back on Friday as the Englishman's injury woes continued.