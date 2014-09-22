Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 5120709 2. (2) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2275712 3. (3) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 1856696 4. (4) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1780152 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1691231 6. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1570937 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 1503781 8. (8) Victor Dubuisson (France) 1477224 9. (9) Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 1406033 10. (16) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1359927 11. (10) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1226249 12. (11) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1222999 13. (12) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1218369 14. (17) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 1157742 15. (13) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1156166 16. (14) Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 1108208 17. (15) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1093340 18. (18) Marc Warren (Britain) 936966 19. (30) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 875931 20. (19) Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 848286 21. (20) Lee Westwood (Britain) 843361 22. (27) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 787855 23. (21) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 787229 24. (22) Simon Dyson (Britain) 786579 25. (23) Ernie Els (South Africa) 786387 26. (24) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 782583 27. (25) Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 761854 28. (26) Alexander Levy (France) 718321 29. (28) George Coetzee (South Africa) 703237 30. (29) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 692957
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.