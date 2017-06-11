Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2440595 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1910514 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1509828 4. (4) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1456091 5. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 1279776 6. (6) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1178996 7. (7) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1118586 8. (8) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 922328 9. (9) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 921534 10. (10) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 884255 11. (11) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 881520 12. (12) Alexander Levy (France) 725722 13. (13) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 716614 14. (14) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 700750 15. (15) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 677014 16. (16) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 663964 17. (25) Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 656847 18. (17) David Lipsky (U.S.) 605526 19. (18) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 586749 20. (19) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 578494 21. (20) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 569957 22. (21) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 524154 23. (22) Lee Westwood (Britain) 508691 24. (23) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 499067 25. (26) Graeme Storm (Britain) 498023 26. (24) Chris Wood (Britain) 493405 27. (27) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 477886 28. (28) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 475361 29. (29) Paul Dunne (Ireland) 471560 30. (30) Sam Brazel (Australia) 460959
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.