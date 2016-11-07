Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 3843284 2. (2) Danny Willett (Britain) 3591120 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2824149 4. (5) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 2362376 5. (4) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 2318604 6. (6) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1969107 7. (7) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1760893 8. (8) Chris Wood (Britain) 1756331 9. (38) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1751589 10. (9) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1749895 11. (12) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1745195 12. (10) Lee Westwood (Britain) 1675576 13. (11) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1460180 14. (13) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1391364 15. (14) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 1391234 16. (15) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1299799 17. (16) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1276052 18. (20) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1226495 19. (41) Li Haotong (China) 1224425 20. (17) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1224264 21. (18) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1208088 22. (21) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 1198854 23. (19) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 1193035 24. (22) Scott Hend (Australia) 1187377 25. (25) Richard Bland (Britain) 1136326 26. (23) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 1107396 27. (24) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 1082313 28. (53) David Horsey (Britain) 1066043 29. (29) Alexander Levy (France) 1037242 30. (26) Bradley Dredge (Britain) 1036669
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.