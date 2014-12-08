Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. Danny Willett (Britain) 864976 2. Ross Fisher (Britain) 576650 3. Luke Donald (Britain) 324886 4. Marcel Siem (Germany) 259493 5. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 220050 6. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 181645 7. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 126373 7. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 126373 7. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 126373 10. Shane Lowry (Ireland) 95494 11. Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 86411 12. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 77848 12. Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 77848 14. George Coetzee (South Africa) 70063 14. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70063 14. Lee Westwood (Britain) 70063 17. Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 63316 17. Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 63316 19. Alexander Levy (France) 58646 19. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 58646 21. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 54753 21. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 54753 23. Marc Warren (Britain) 51639 24. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 49304 25. Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 47747
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.