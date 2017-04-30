Golf-Johnson arrives for U.S. Open after birth of child
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 13 World number one Dustin Johnson arrived at Erin Hills to defend his U.S. Open crown and was out late on Tuesday practicing on the course.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2440596 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1910514 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1509829 4. (4) Justin Rose (Britain) 1175686 5. (6) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1056928 6. (5) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1052296 7. (7) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 881520 8. (8) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 836780 9. (9) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 716615 10. (10) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 700751 11. (44) Alexander Levy (France) 680191 12. (18) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 601760 13. (11) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 599325 14. (13) David Lipsky (U.S.) 593277 15. (12) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 586750 16. (14) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 541158 17. (15) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 499068 18. (57) Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 490188 19. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 477887 20. (17) Sam Brazel (Australia) 456609 21. (19) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 427224 22. (20) Paul Dunne (Ireland) 423422 23. (25) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 404364 24. (21) Lee Westwood (Britain) 404037 25. (24) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 397454 26. (22) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 394252 27. (23) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 391934 28. (26) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 344124 29. (27) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 339536 30. (48) Chris Wood (Britain) 334368
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 13 World number one Dustin Johnson arrived at Erin Hills to defend his U.S. Open crown and was out late on Tuesday practicing on the course.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 13 When PGA Tour veteran Steve Stricker was denied a special exemption to this week's U.S. Open in his native Wisconsin the PGA Tour veteran simply rolled up his sleeves and qualified the blue-collar way.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 13 The U.S. Open is about as close as golfers get to stepping into a ring and this year they face a new contender for the sport's toughest test when they take on Erin Hills.