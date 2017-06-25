Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship scores

June 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut PLAY-OFF 1 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) after 1 2 Daniel Berger (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -12 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 63 69 66 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 67 66 67 -10 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 67 68 66 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 68 67 68 67 -9 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 66 72 66 Boo Weekley (U.S.)