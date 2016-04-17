Golf-Mickelson breaks par for 50th time at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Phil Mickelson broke par for the 50th time at Augusta National on Thursday, overcoming the whipping winds for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Masters.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Danny Willett (Britain) 2740474 2. (2) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1547861 3. (4) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1330596 4. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1321645 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1045465 6. (6) Branden Grace (South Africa) 936353 7. (7) Lee Westwood (Britain) 883024 8. (8) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 712172 9. (11) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 625222 10. (9) Chris Wood (Britain) 576440 11. (10) Marcus Fraser (Australia) 560372 12. (12) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 529795 13. (14) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 525518 14. (27) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 513055 15. (13) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 509290 16. (53) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 480647 17. (15) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 466540 18. (23) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 436480 19. (16) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 387670 20. (17) Victor Dubuisson (France) 379396 21. (18) Nathan Holman (Australia) 379163 22. (19) Scott Hend (Australia) 365422 23. (20) Justin Rose (Britain) 359087 24. (21) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 352971 25. (22) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 347561 26. (24) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 325730 27. (26) Gregory Bourdy (France) 315603 28. (29) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 313042 29. (25) Anirban Lahiri (India) 298299 30. (28) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 274690
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Fred Couples is not surprised by much at the Augusta National after teeing it up at 32 U.S. Masters, but Thursday's opening round whipped up something that even he had never experienced before. "It was hard. It was windy," said 57-year-old Couples after returning a very solid one-over 73. "I've never seen it like this."
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.