Golf-Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke
March 19 Australian Marc Leishman sank a long eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
* McIlroy five behind (Adds Hoffman quotes, revamps slightly)
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.