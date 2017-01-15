Golf-Injured McIlroy pulls out of Dubai Desert classic
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. Sam Brazel (Australia) 311844 2. (1) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 222425 3. (2) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 207896 4. (17) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 5. (3) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 6. (4) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 7. (5) Richard Sterne (South Africa) 138000 8. Rory McIlroy (Britain) 119287 9. (6) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 105342 10. (7) Thomas Detry (Belgium) 89160 11. (62) Jordan Smith (Britain) 84316 12. (17) Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 80080 13. (8) David Lipsky (U.S.) 79334 14. (12) Paul Waring (Britain) 67855 15. (55) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 66170 16. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 65488 17. (10) Carlos Pigem (Spain) 64029 18. (11) Brett Rumford (Australia) 63298 19. (22) Joel Stalter (France) 58966 20. (13) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 57125 21. (16) Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 54222 22. (14) Benjamin Hebert (France) 52836 23. (15) Ashley Hall (Australia) 52689 24. (31) Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 47053 25. (32) David Drysdale (Britain) 46650 26. (33) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 46186 26. (33) Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 46186 28. (17) Scott Jamieson (Britain) 40300 28. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 40300 30. Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 39780
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (9) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (1) Sam Brazel (Australia) 318540 3. (20) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 276594 4. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 237776 5. (2) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 227984 6. (4) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 7. (5) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 8. (6) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 9. (15) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 141976 10. (7) Richa