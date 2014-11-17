Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 5400700 2. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2674186 3. (2) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 2575847 4. (4) Marcel Siem (Germany) 2471873 5. (3) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2459649 6. (43) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 2412876 7. (5) Alexander Levy (France) 2216192 8. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 2007861 9. (8) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1943682 10. (11) Victor Dubuisson (France) 1938066 11. (9) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1911844 12. (10) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1893108 13. (42) Ian Poulter (Britain) 1879101 14. (12) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1837248 15. (14) Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 1778797 16. (13) Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 1735122 17. (15) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 1629106 18. (17) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1515203 19. (22) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1511295 20. (16) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1476804 21. (18) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1460618 22. (19) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1424122 23. (20) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1255348 24. (21) George Coetzee (South Africa) 1248180 25. (29) Lee Westwood (Britain) 1205441 26. (37) Danny Willett (Britain) 1187306 27. (26) Romain Wattel (France) 1177257 28. (23) Marc Warren (Britain) 1167725 29. (24) Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 1156981 30. (25) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 1085208
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.