Golf-Injured McIlroy pulls out of Dubai Desert classic
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.
Jan 5 Tiger Woods will compete in the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic next month, the former world number one said on Thursday.
"I've always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it's fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there," Woods said on the event website (www.dubaidesertclassic.com).
Woods, sidelined by back pain for the past 15 months, will launch his official comeback at the Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in southern California, the PGA Tour event announced on Wednesday.
The Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club runs from Feb. 2-5.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (9) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (1) Sam Brazel (Australia) 318540 3. (20) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 276594 4. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 237776 5. (2) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 227984 6. (4) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 7. (5) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 8. (6) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 9. (15) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 141976 10. (7) Richa