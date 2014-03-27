Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 27 Captain Miguel Angel Jimenez and fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal set the tone for the day in the opening match as Europe cruised to a 5-0 lead over Asia in the inaugural EurAsia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
The 50-year-old Jimenez led by example with two eagles and three birdies to help overcome Thai pair Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 & 1 as Europe dominated the fourballs section of the new biennial event, co-sanctioned by the European and Asian tours.
In other matches, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Stephen Gallacher won 4 & 3 over the Indian pair of Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar, while Victor Dubuisson and Joost Luiten secured a 3 & 2 win over Prayad Marksaeng and Siddikur Rahman.
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Thorbjorn Olesen had a two-up win against Japan pair Koumei Oda and Hideto Tanihara, while Graeme McDowell and Jamie Donaldson rallied from three down to defeat Nicholas Fung and Kim Hyung-sung 3 & 1.
The event started on Thursday with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak leading a minute's silence prior to the tee-off as a tribute to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.
The EurAsia Cup, based on a similar format to the Ryder Cup, will see the 10-man teams playing five more foursomes on Friday before the tournament concludes with singles matches on Saturday.
The first team to reach 10 1/2 points will be crowned champions. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci