LONDON, Sept 6 World number two Lee Westwood and
British Open champion Darren Clarke will lead the Britain and
Ireland team in next week's Seve Trophy match against
continental Europe, organisers said on Tuesday.
World number 18 Ian Poulter is also in the side captained by
Ireland's Paul McGinley who will defend the trophy they won two
years ago in Paris.
"It is a huge boost for our team that players of the calibre
of Lee, Darren and Ian have opted to play next week. These are
players with big worldwide reputations and impressive Ryder Cup
pedigrees," McGinley said in a statement.
"I think we have an extremely strong side with a good blend
of youth and experience."
The European team include six players in the world's top 50
including in-form Dane Thomas Bjorn, who has won back-to-back
Tour titles, Italian teenager Matteo Manassero and experienced
Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez.
"It is great to see so many great champions in the field and
so many fantastic young prospects like Matteo Manassero," said
European captain Jean Van de Velde.
"With eight rookies in the two teams, it means that 40
percent of the sides are newcomers to the Seve Trophy and this
will be great preparation for the day they step up to play in
the Ryder Cup."
The event takes place from Sept. 15-18 with a series of
fourballs, greensomes, foursomes and singles matches.
Britain and Ireland have won the trophy five times and
Europe once since it was started up by Spanish former world
number one Seve Ballesteros who died this year.
Britain and Ireland - Lee Westwood (England), Ian Poulter
(England), Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), Ross Fisher
(England), Robert Rock (England), Simon Dyson (England), Jamie
Donaldson (Wales), David Horsey (England), Mark Foster
(England), Scott Jamieson (Scotland).
Europe - Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Matteo Manassero (Italy),
Alex Noren (Sweden), Francesco Molinari (Italy), Pablo
Larrazabal (Spain), Alvaro Quiroz (Spain), Nicolas Colsaerts
(Belgium), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain), Anders Hansen
(Denmark), Peter Hanson (Sweden)
