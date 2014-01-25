DUBAI Jan 25 World number one Tiger Woods, third-ranked Henrik Stenson and number seven Rory McIlroy are among the golfers who will look to pocket a cheque of $2.5 million for a hole-in-one at next week's Dubai Desert Classic.

The whopping prize is on offer for an ace at the driveable 324-yard par-four 17th during the third and fourth rounds at the European Tour event.

"A hole in one prize always adds to the excitement of a tournament and when it is on a par-four it may get the adrenaline going much more," Golf in Dubai chief executive Mohamed Juma Buamaim said in a news release on Saturday.

"I am sure the prize will be a talking point among players and will help draw big galleries to the hole as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our event."

The tournament starts on Thursday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)