EAST LONDON, South Africa, March 8 South African Trevor Fisher Jnr claimed his first European Tour title with a five-shot victory on home soil at the Africa Open at the East London Golf Club on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who had a two-shot overnight lead, carded a final round 64 for a 24 under-par total of 264 - a new tournament record.

He strode to victory with three birdies in the last four holes, matching his feat of Saturday when he hit a nine-under par 63 in his third round.

Fisher finished comfortably ahead of Englishman Matt Ford, who held on for second after being the surprise leader at the halfway mark.

It was also the best finish for 36-year-old Ford, who won his tour card last November. He hit 67 on Sunday to finish with a score of 269.

Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Eduardo de la Riva and Dane Morten Orum Madsen were all tied in third place, eight shots adrift of the leaders.

Fisher is the 34th South African to win on the European Tour and his success on Sunday maintained the country's record of providing every winner of the East London tournament since its inception five years ago. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sam Holden)