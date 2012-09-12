MADRID, Sept 12 The European Tour is "extremely
disappointed" with the Andalucia regional government's decision
to withdraw its funding for this year's Masters event, forcing
its cancellation, chief executive George O'Grady said on
Wednesday.
On Monday, The Junta de Andalucia's tourism office said it
was pulling its sponsorship as it tries to push through sweeping
budget cuts for Spain's heavily indebted regions imposed by the
central government.
It had agreed to provide 3 million euros ($3.85 million) in
prize money for the Oct. 18-21 tournament at Valderrama, won
last year by Spaniard Sergio Garcia.
"This is extremely disappointing news to receive, especially
at such a late date," O'Grady said on the Tour's website
(www.europeantour.com).
"We feel the disappointment not only for our members and all
committed to broadcasting and reporting this tournament and the
region on a global scale, but also for the many visitors,
especially from northern Europe, who coincide their vacations
with the tournament," he added.
"We will work with the Junta to rectify this situation both
now and in the future."
The Andalucia Masters is the second Spanish Tour event to
fall victim to the financial crisis this year after the Madrid
Masters was cancelled due to the financial woes of the Spanish
lender that was its main sponsor.
The Junta de Andalucia's tourism office said it would look
at investing next year in golf projects that would attract
visitors to the region but did not say whether this included
funding a reinstated Andalucia Masters.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)